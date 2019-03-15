Cam Newton goes vegan, wants to slim down to 235

Getty Images

In addition to rehabbing his surgically repaired shoulder, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton‘s offseason focus is losing weight.

Newton released a video showing his offseason work, which doesn’t sound a lot different than the goals of a lot of Americans who want to slim down.

“This offseason, I was like, ‘I want to talk something different.’ I’m vegan now,” Newton said.

Newton is listed at 245 pounds, but coach Ron Rivera has said that during the 2016 season he got into the 260-265 range. Newton wants to be a lot lighter than that.

“During the offseason, honestly I really try to get as small as I can,” Newton said. “Last offseason the smallest I was was like 242. This offseason I’m shooting to be like 235, 238. At his particular point in time I’m trying to focus on shredding a lot, toning a lot. I go to a boot camp class.”

Last season was a frustrating one for Newton, and he’s hoping smaller numbers on the scale can lead to bigger numbers on the stat sheet.