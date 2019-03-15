Chris Long reworks contract, says it doesn’t mean he’s playing in 2019

Getty Images

Eagles defensive end Chris Long said in January that he “could go either way” when it came to returning for the 2019 season and he still isn’t ready to make a call.

Long’s plans came up for discussion on Friday because of a report from Field Yates of ESPN that the Eagles had cleared cap space by reworking the contracts of Long and linebacker Nigel Bradham. Some on Twitter took that to mean that Long had decided to play this season, but Long replied to shoot down that notion.

“I love Philly so much,” Long wrote. “The fans, all of it. I’m making a football decision, though. Money moved doesn’t mean it’s been made. Thanks though.”

Long’s contract calls for him to make $5.5 million this year via his base salary and a roster bonus.