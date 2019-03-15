Darqueze Dennard visiting Kansas City

Getty Images

Cornerback Darqueze Dennard is scheduled to visit the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

He is one of the top remaining free agents, ranking 52nd on PFT’s top-100 list.

The Bengals made Dennard a first-round draft pick in 2014. He has sought a deal that would give him a chance to play outside, and thus be paid like an outside corner, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Cincinnati wants Dennard back, but not for more than the $8.5 million he made in 2018 on his fifth-year option as they consider him a versatile slot specialist, according to the newspaper.

Dennard, 27, played 13 games with nine starts last season, playing 59.8 percent of the snaps.

In five seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard made 227 tackles, 17 pass breakups, three sacks and three interceptions.