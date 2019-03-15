David Tepper looking for land in South Carolina

Getty Images

New Panthers owner David Tepper wants to upgrade the team’s practice facilities, and he possibly will be taking the team out of North Carolina to make it happen.

According to the Columbia (S.C.) State, Tepper hopes to buy up to 200 acres in the Rock Hill area, which would become the new home to the team’s headquarters and its practice facility. Tepper has been talking to the South Carolina governor’s office about infrastructure improvements aimed at improving the flow of traffic on Interstate 77. Tepper also envisions a light rail system that would connect Rock Hill to Charlotte.

Not on the table, per the report, is the possibility that the team’s stadium would move from North Carolina to South Carolina. Tepper wants to keep the team in Charlotte, at Bank of America Stadium.

Currently, the Panthers practice on a pair of grass fields and one artificial-turf field adjacent to their stadium. The team doesn’t have an indoor practice facility.