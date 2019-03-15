Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to sign with Washington

Getty Images

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announced his intention to resume his playing career recently and he’s found a team willing to give him a shot.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Rodgers-Cromartie will sign with Washington.

Rodgers-Cromartie played seven games for the Raiders last season before announcing he was retiring from the NFL. He was reinstated earlier this month.

Josh Norman, Fabian Moreau, Greg Stroman and Quinton Dunbar played the most snaps at corner in Washington last season and all remain on the roster in 2019. The team has made a change at safety by signing Landon Collins, who will be a familiar face for Rodgers-Cromartie as they were teammates for three years with the Giants.