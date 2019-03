AP

Marlon Humphrey has worn No. 29 his two years in the league. He will pick another number for next season.

Humphrey agreed to give up his number to prize addition Earl Thomas.

“Me and Marlon, we worked it out,” Thomas said in his press conference. “He was kind enough to give me 29, so I’m wearing 29.”

Humphrey’s mother has a track team, and Thomas said he will donate to the team in return for the number. Barbara Humphrey, Marlon’s mother, set track records at Alabama-Birmingham.