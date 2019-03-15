Earl Thomas thinks the Ravens have a championship defense

Getty Images

Ravens safety Earl Thomas has arrived in Baltimore, and he thinks he may have found himself another great defense to play on.

Thomas, who won a Super Bowl ring as part of the Legion of Boom in Seattle, now thinks he could win another one in Baltimore.

“I’m here to do what I always do, and that’s ball,” Thomas said today. “One thing I knew coming here, I knew I was going to be on a great defense. Defense, we’re gonna win you championships. That was all I needed to know.”

The Ravens had one of the top defenses in the NFL last year, and they’re trying to build a team that can continue to win with defense, and with one of the last remaining run-first offenses in the NFL. Thomas might just make a good defense better.