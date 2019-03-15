Former Vikings guard Nick Easton visits Saints

Getty Images

Former Minnesota Vikings guard Nick Easton visited the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, per Field Yates of ESPN.com.

Easton missed all of last season for the Vikings after injuring his neck in the preseason. Easton required surgery and landed on injured reserve.

He started 12 of 16 games for the Vikings in 2017 before a fractured ankle injured his season in December. The Vikings placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Easton to keep him with the team last season only to lose him for the year before the regular season began.

Per the report, Easton could still end up back with the Vikings but he is getting interest on the market

Easton has appeared in 23 career games for Minnesota with 17 starts.