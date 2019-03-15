Jaguars sign Geoff Swaim

Getty Images

A free agent tight end is heading to Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have announced that they signed tight end Geoff Swaim, formerly of the Cowboys.

Swaim started nine games for the Cowboys last year and caught 26 passes for 242 yards and one touchdown before he went on injured reserve with a wrist injury. It became clear he wouldn’t return when Jason Witten came out of retirement and went back to Dallas.

The Jaguars declined the option for tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who was their starter last year before he was lost to an injury. Swaim will likely take his place as the Week One starting tight end.