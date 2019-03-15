Jermon Bushrod visited the Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers aren’t content with their offensive line, after signing two starters this week.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Panthers had veteran lineman Jermon Bushrod in for a visit.

Bushrod started six games for the Saints last year, and the 34-year-old has 125 career starts with the Saints, Bears, and Dolphins.

While he’s older than they might prefer, he does has some flexibility (he can play tackle or guard), and the Panthers can stil use help.

After signing right tackle Daryl Williams and center Matt Paradis this week, the Panthers released left tackle Matt Kalil, and are looking to add to their options up front.