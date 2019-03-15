Jets bring back kicker Chandler Catanzaro

Getty Images

The Jets’ new kicker is the same as their old kicker.

Chandler Catanzaro has signed with the Jets, the team announced today. Catanzaro was also the Jets’ kicker in 2017.

The Jets lost their All-Pro kicker, Jason Myers, to the Seahawks in free agency, and now Catanzaro will return to the team after spending 2018 in both Tampa and Carolina. Catanzaro signed a three-year contract with the Buccaneers a year ago, but he struggled and was released in November. He then signed on with the Panthers in December.

Catanzaro is the owner of the Jets’ franchise record for the longest field goal, a 57-yarder he made in Cleveland in 2017.