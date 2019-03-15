Joe Flacco: Tom Brady has shown QBs can play until we’re 60

Getty Images

After trading for Joe Flacco, Broncos General Manager John Elway said the 34-year-old Flacco has many years of good football ahead of him. Flacco agrees with that.

At his introductory press conference in Denver, Flacco thanked Elway for having confidence in him and joked that he’s still a lot younger than Tom Brady.

“It feels good because I definitely feel that way, so it feels good to hear somebody say that,” Flacco said of Elway’s comments. “I mean, shoot, with Tom Brady now, quarterbacks are playing until they’re about 60 years old. Listen, I’m as healthy as I’ve ever been, I’m as physical as I’ve ever been. Obviously at any time something crazy can happen, but barring anything crazy happening I’m as healthy as I can be and as physical and ready to go as ever. So I’m excited about what lies ahead for me and my future and I’m not putting a number on how much time I’ve got left to play. I want to play as long as I can and hopefully they’re dragging me out of this building a long time from now.”

Whether Flacco can play until he’s Brady’s age remains to be seen, but the Broncos think they have their man at quarterback. At least for this year.