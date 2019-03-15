John Harbaugh surprised Terrell Suggs left

Getty Images

The Ravens decided to cut Eric Weddle, and they knew C.J. Mosley and Za'Darius Smith were going to command healthy markets.

But one of their losses on defense was something they weren’t prepared for.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Ravens coach John Harbaugh admitted he wasn’t expecting veteran outside linebacker Terrell Suggs to leave.

“I definitely didn’t see that one coming,” Harbaugh said. “It wasn’t about money for Sizz. When you talk to him about that, you understand. He had his personal reasons for it, and they’re very good reasons. They’re family-oriented.”

The 36-year-old Suggs caught a lot of people off guard by joining his hometown Cardinals on a one-year deal.

He has 132.5 sacks in 16 seasons, which is tied for 13th all-time and most among active players. He’s five away from moving into the top 10 all-time, and since he has 26 the last three seasons, there’s no indication that he can’t do that.