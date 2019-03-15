Johnny “Lam” Jones dead at 60 after cancer battle

Getty Images

Former Jets wideout and 1976 Olympic gold medalist Johnny “Lam” Jones has died.

The Austin American-Statesman reported Jones’ death on Friday. Jones, who was 60, had been battling myeloma cancer for many years.

Jones was the No. 2 overall pick of the 1980 draft after a celebrated career as a football player and track star at the University of Texas. He entered the school with a gold medal that he won as a member of the 4X100 meter relay team at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

Jones was the leading receiver for a run-oriented Longhorns offense in each of his final three years at the school and the Jets drafted him after Billy Sims went first overall to the Lions and before Anthony Munoz was selected by the Bengals. His career didn’t pan out as well as Munoz’s as he caught 138 passes for 2,322 yards and 13 touchdowns over five seasons before injuries derailed his career.

Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones.