Kareem Hunt suspended eight games

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2019, 10:08 AM EDT
Browns running back Kareem Hunt will be suspended for the first half of the 2019 NFL season.

Hunt has been suspended eight games after video emerged showing a violent incident with a woman.

The Chiefs immediately released Hunt after the video came out, and the team said Hunt had lied to them about the nature of the incident. Despite the video of him shoving and kicking the woman, Hunt was never arrested and is not facing criminal charges.

The NFL said the suspension is both for that incident, and for a separate incident in June. Hunt is not appealing the suspension. He will be permitted to participate in the Browns’ offseason program.

The Browns signed Hunt, a Cleveland native, this offseason. On the field, he’ll be an important part of an offense that suddenly looks like it could have the best collection of skill position playmakers in football. Off the field, Hunt has a long way to go to repair his image.

  3. NOT LONG ENOUGH !! It takes a REAL ” tough ??? ” guy to push and kick a woman , and then LIE about it !!!

  5. He should be suspended but I think 8 games is too much, it should have been 4.
    He didn’t punch her in the face.
    He didn’t cause serious damage like Joe Mixon.
    He didn’t knock her unconscious.

  7. 8 games probably is the maximum the NFL could suspend Hunt under the current collective bargaining agreement for conduct that does not lead to a criminal charge. But he should be banned for life. What he did is unforgiveable.

  8. The Browns will take that. The way they’ve loaded up already, it will hardly seem fair when they roll him out mid-season.

    Personally, I wish him luck. He clearly needs to make better choices about who he socializes with. It’s too bad people lose their minds over a video of one late-night drunken altercation but look the other way about his former teammate who actually pleaded guilty to actual domestic violence (which Hunt’s video was not a case of).

  10. Doesn’t really make any sense considering the baseline suspension for first time domestic violence offenders is 6 games. Hunt missed 6 games last season on the commissioner’s exempt list, so this would be 14 total games missed.

    Just the NFL continuing to make it up as they go along.

  13. If I were the Browns, I’d encourage/require Kareem to spend at a woman’s DV shelter for those 8 weeks. As Kareem’s agent, I’d make sure that local news teams heard about it and they could film/report it.

  15. Three incidents, not one.

    What a joke. Yet the Irving kid gets suspended for smoking pot instead of taking painkillers.

    League will be gone by the time my kid is my age.

  16. Could have been worse, especially since there were two incidents. Also, by him not appealing, it at least shows, to me, that he realizes he was completely in the wrong, and is accepting his punishment. Hopefully, for him, he takes it to heart.

  18. ‘How many games is Robert Kraft suspended? Financing human trafficking and prostitution is much worse than what happened in that video.’

    He actually gave 100,000 in the fight against human trafficking a few years ago – doesn’t forgive what he did, but he wasn’t financing anything.

  20. Christopher Donald says:
    March 15, 2019 at 10:15 am
    But he should be banned for life. What he did is unforgiveable.

    =====================

    Seriously? One late-night scuffle with a group of obnoxious drunk people who hurled racial epithets at him and refused to leave his space? With the full extent of it being one big shove and an unkind (but non-injury-inducing) nudge with his leg?

    It was a bad thing to do, and should receive discipline. But if this is your standard for a lifetime ban, you’ve got to look at dozens of other current players, as well as a good number in the HOF, before you get to Hunt.

    It’s not condoning violence to say that people need to get some perspective and put reason ahead of being triggered by a video. There need to be more options in life besides no punishment and lifetime bans.

