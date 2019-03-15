Kareem Hunt suspended eight games

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2019, 10:08 AM EDT
Getty Images

Browns running back Kareem Hunt will be suspended for the first half of the 2019 NFL season.

Hunt has been suspended eight games after video emerged showing a violent incident with a woman.

The Chiefs immediately released Hunt after the video came out, and the team said Hunt had lied to them about the nature of the incident. Despite the video of him shoving and kicking the woman, Hunt was never arrested and is not facing criminal charges.

The NFL said the suspension is both for that incident, and for a separate incident in June. Hunt is not appealing the suspension. He will be permitted to participate in the Browns’ offseason program.

The Browns signed Hunt, a Cleveland native, this offseason. On the field, he’ll be an important part of an offense that suddenly looks like it could have the best collection of skill position playmakers in football. Off the field, Hunt has a long way to go to repair his image.

42 responses to “Kareem Hunt suspended eight games

  3. NOT LONG ENOUGH !! It takes a REAL ” tough ??? ” guy to push and kick a woman , and then LIE about it !!!

  5. He should be suspended but I think 8 games is too much, it should have been 4.
    He didn’t punch her in the face.
    He didn’t cause serious damage like Joe Mixon.
    He didn’t knock her unconscious.

  7. 8 games probably is the maximum the NFL could suspend Hunt under the current collective bargaining agreement for conduct that does not lead to a criminal charge. But he should be banned for life. What he did is unforgiveable.

  8. The Browns will take that. The way they’ve loaded up already, it will hardly seem fair when they roll him out mid-season.

    Personally, I wish him luck. He clearly needs to make better choices about who he socializes with. It’s too bad people lose their minds over a video of one late-night drunken altercation but look the other way about his former teammate who actually pleaded guilty to actual domestic violence (which Hunt’s video was not a case of).

  10. Doesn’t really make any sense considering the baseline suspension for first time domestic violence offenders is 6 games. Hunt missed 6 games last season on the commissioner’s exempt list, so this would be 14 total games missed.

    Just the NFL continuing to make it up as they go along.

  13. If I were the Browns, I’d encourage/require Kareem to spend at a woman’s DV shelter for those 8 weeks. As Kareem’s agent, I’d make sure that local news teams heard about it and they could film/report it.

  15. Three incidents, not one.

    What a joke. Yet the Irving kid gets suspended for smoking pot instead of taking painkillers.

    League will be gone by the time my kid is my age.

  16. Could have been worse, especially since there were two incidents. Also, by him not appealing, it at least shows, to me, that he realizes he was completely in the wrong, and is accepting his punishment. Hopefully, for him, he takes it to heart.

  18. ‘How many games is Robert Kraft suspended? Financing human trafficking and prostitution is much worse than what happened in that video.’

    He actually gave 100,000 in the fight against human trafficking a few years ago – doesn’t forgive what he did, but he wasn’t financing anything.

  19. @chickensalad43 says:
    March 15, 2019 at 10:16 am
    Doesn’t really make any sense considering the baseline suspension for first time domestic violence offenders is 6 games. Hunt missed 6 games last season on the commissioner’s exempt list, so this would be 14 total games missed.

    Just the NFL continuing to make it up as they go along.
    ========================================================
    The 6 games he missed last season was because KC dumped him. No team in their right mind was going to touch him in the immediate aftermath. He was on the commissioner’s list in case a team was not in their right mind.

  20. So what does this say about the availability of Duke Johnson?

    My guess is that the Browns either trade during the draft to get a pick for a player they target.

    The other alternative is to hold him through training camp to see if an injury occurs to CHubb OR an injury on another team that spikes his value.

  21. Remember, Goodell serves at the pleasure of the owners. He can’t do anything significant with the support of at least 24 out of the 32 of them.

  23. Christopher Donald says:
    March 15, 2019 at 10:15 am
    But he should be banned for life. What he did is unforgiveable.

    =====================

    Seriously? One late-night scuffle with a group of obnoxious drunk people who hurled racial epithets at him and refused to leave his space? With the full extent of it being one big shove and an unkind (but non-injury-inducing) nudge with his leg?

    It was a bad thing to do, and should receive discipline. But if this is your standard for a lifetime ban, you’ve got to look at dozens of other current players, as well as a good number in the HOF, before you get to Hunt.

    It’s not condoning violence to say that people need to get some perspective and put reason ahead of being triggered by a video. There need to be more options in life besides no punishment and lifetime bans.

  24. I don’t think it’s a harsh enough suspension for what he did. I will say, from a public image standpoint, it’s smart of him to not appeal. Just take it and lay low. People forget very quickly.

  27. wow.. Zeke got 6 games with no evidence, no proof, no video and the league investigator stated that there was nothing indicating anything happened. He admits to it, has video evidence and was cut from a team for it and only gets a 2 additional games? The league is a joke. Very much waiting on the XFL and hoping it is successful. I love the game but I hate this league.

  28. Seriously? One late-night scuffle with a group of obnoxious drunk people who hurled racial epithets at him and refused to leave his space? With the full extent of it being one big shove and an unkind (but non-injury-inducing) nudge with his leg?

    Read the article. It’s for multiple incidents. There is a pattern of behavior. There should be no tolerance, no sec(nd chances. One and your career is done.

  29. Wait…Zeke got 6 games with NO PROOF ….nothing, but Hunt only gets 8 games for the obvious
    OK got it

  30. they just make up the rules as they go along huh? & for all of those who say he should never play again…get off your soapbox before you catch a cold way up there.

  31. Im torn here. I think Hunt got off way too likely. But this smacks a little too much of the NFL punishing twice. I was angry when they reinstated him before, I thought he should be out of football for far longer than that. But at the same time I dont think its a good precedent to punish, then reinstate, then skap on some more punishment. That just feels way too arbitrary and I think the precedent is a bigger problem than just Hunt.

    I have been sensitive to this ever since the Ray Rice case where, despite thinking the original punishment was way too little, did not like the NFL appeasing public opinion by taking a do over with more. (I never bought that ‘hadnt seen the video so didn’t realize what had taken place really’ nonsense). I realize the NFL is not a court if law so double jeopardy rules dont apply, but still the double jeopardy laws were written with goid reason behind them and I think that reasoning should apply to any authority that hands out punishments.

  32. They really need a zero tolerance policy for this stuff. When there’s no disputing whether it happened (ie when there’s video) , there should be a lifetime ban.

  34. LOL, you can tell when you’re a fan of a team with a history of losing. Sign a few big names and all of a sudden you’re the greatest team ever. Hopefully you guys are atleast 25% right about something.

  35. Ah crap, “Good Morning Football” is back, can’t we get a decent morning football show, Nate, and Kay are alright, but those other two nerds are irritating!

  36. It would have been nice to know exactly what the heck was going on in that video. Seems like the whole situation was never really explained publicly.

  38. I have no sympathy for Hunt or the Browns. But as usual, it feels like the NFL used a random number generator to decide how long he’s out.

  39. Ah crap, “Good Morning Football” is back, can’t we get a decent morning football show, Nate, and Kay are alright, but those other two nerds are irritating!
    ______
    Good Morning Football is unwatchable. Their segment content is very light and most of the show features the “analysts” jumping up and down on set like clowns at a 5 year olds birthday party.

  41. Yea right, all Brown cares about is his stats and doing commercials. Of course where he is drafted in the fantasy league above his fellow receivers.

