Kareem Hunt suspended eight games

Getty Images

Browns running back Kareem Hunt will be suspended for the first half of the 2019 NFL season.

Hunt has been suspended eight games after video emerged showing a violent incident with a woman.

The Chiefs immediately released Hunt after the video came out, and the team said Hunt had lied to them about the nature of the incident. Despite the video of him shoving and kicking the woman, Hunt was never arrested and is not facing criminal charges.

The NFL said the suspension is both for that incident, and for a separate incident in June. Hunt is not appealing the suspension. He will be permitted to participate in the Browns’ offseason program.

The Browns signed Hunt, a Cleveland native, this offseason. On the field, he’ll be an important part of an offense that suddenly looks like it could have the best collection of skill position playmakers in football. Off the field, Hunt has a long way to go to repair his image.