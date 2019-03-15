Kareem Hunt won’t appeal, apologizes for his actions

Getty Images

Browns running back Kareem Hunt has waived his right to appeal his eight-game suspension for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

In a statement issued from the team, Hunt said he accepted responsibility for the violent incident with a woman, which was captured on video and led to his release from the Chiefs.

“I want to again apologize for my actions last year,” Hunt’s statement read. “I know that my behavior hurt a lot of people, and I again apologize to them. I respect the league’s decision on discipline, and I appreciate the time I spent with Commissioner Goodell last week. I’m grateful for my time with the Browns over the last month and thankful to all the people in the organization that have welcomed me. I also appreciate all of the support I received from my union through this process.

“My commitment to earning the trust of the league, my teammates, the organization and this community through my actions will continue, and I understand there is a lot of hard work ahead of me before I’m able to fully return to playing the game I love.”

The Browns statement also said Hunt “has committed to take advantage of available resources to help him grow personally and as a member of the Cleveland community, and to live up to his obligations as an NFL player.”

Hopefully, he takes advantage of those resources, and uses them in a productive way, while he sits out half a season.