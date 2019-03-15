Mark Ingram excited about being in “a Heisman backfield”

AP

Running back Mark Ingram met the media as a member of the Ravens for the first time on Friday and said that everyone he knows that was ever part of the organization reached out to him to pitch him on coming to Baltimore.

One player he doesn’t know yet is quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has at least one thing in common with Ingram. Both players are Heisman Trophy winners and Ingram said he’s excited about being in “a Heisman backfield” as well as being part of an offense that figures to feature a heavy dose of running the ball.

“One thousand percent,” Ingram said. “That was very interesting and something that really caught my attention. Just having the opportunity to be in an offense that runs the ball and has Lamar, his run-pass-option abilities, just to be able to bring my game to this offense and be able to help this team, I’m excited about it, and it’s something that was really intriguing to me.”

There were reports linking the Ravens to a pursuit of Le'Veon Bell earlier this week, but Ingram said he wasn’t paying attention to any of it while waiting to see if things worked out for him in Baltimore. They did and he should have plenty of chances to make that choice look like the right one this season.