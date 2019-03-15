Mark Nzeocha returning to 49ers

Getty Images

Linebacker Mark Nzeocha visited the Bills on Thursday. He decided to return to San Francisco on Friday.

Nzeocha will re-sign with the 49ers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Nzeocha has spent the past two seasons in San Francisco, playing 175 snaps on defense and 354 on special teams last season. His special teams snaps led the team.

In 16 games and three starts in 2018, Nzeocha recorded career highs with 22 tackles with a sack and a forced fumble.

Nzeocha, 29, spent his first two seasons with the Cowboys after they made him a seventh-round choice. He played in only seven games with the Cowboys.

The 49ers signed Nzeocha off the Cowboys’ practice squad Sept. 25, 2017.