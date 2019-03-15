Mike Remmers wraps up Giants visit

Getty Images

The Giants could be close to adding another piece to an offense that could use the help. Unless they aren’t.

The agent for former Vikings tackle-guard Mike Remmers just tweeted out word that his visit with the Giants went well.

“Mike Remmers just wrapped up a great visit with the New York Giants,” agent Brett Tessler wrote. “Very good chance we could be getting something done with them in the not too distant future.

Moments later, Tessler followed up with the following.

“Just to clarify, nothing imminent between Mike Remmers and the New York Giants,” he wrote. “The interest is mutual and we will be staying in touch. Good chance something could happen a little further down the road.”

While negotiations often take turns like this, it seems like a good fit. Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman has background with Remmers from their days in Carolina, and the Giants could use some help at right tackle.