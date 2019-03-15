Olsen Pierre signs with Giants

Getty Images

The Giants have added a third defensive free agent who used to play for the Cardinals.

Defensive tackle Olsen Pierre has joined safety Antoine Bethea and linebacker Markus Golden in making the move from Arizona. Pierre, Bethea and Golden all played for Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher when Bettcher had the same job with the Cardinals.

Pierre joined the Cardinals practice squad in 2015 and made his regular season debut in 2017. He played in 14 games and made seven starts while compiling 5.5 sacks that year, which was Bettcher’s last in Arizona before making the move to the Giants. He had 12 tackles in 10 games last year.

In addition to reuniting with Bettcher, signing with the Giants allows Pierre to head to his home state. He grew up in Rahway, New Jersey.