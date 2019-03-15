Panthers owner picks up the tab for high school team’s trip to title game

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 15, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT
Getty Images

West Charlotte High School’s boys basketball team is playing for the state championship tomorrow at noon. The original plan was to get up early in the morning and make the three-hour bus ride to Raleigh.

That’s when Panthers owner David Tepper stepped in.

Via Langston Wertz of the Charlotte Observer, Tepper provided two charter buses and offered to pick up the tab for the team’s hotels for the night

“It’s just been overwhelming, with the alumni and now the owner of the Panthers helping us out,” West Charlotte coach Jacoby Davis said. “It’s just been a blessing. It caught me off guard. It’s not normal that an NFL team is paying for a high school basketball team like this. But it shows the community cares about what’s going on here.”

City councilman James “Smuggie” Mitchell helped broker the donation, working together with several alumni of the school to look for sponsors to help the school — one of the city’s economically poorest, with 74 percent of the students on free or reduced lunch — for the trip to the title game. One of the alumni who pitched it was attorney Walter Price, who works for the local firm which helped administer the sale of the Panthers to Tepper last year. Price told Mitchell he had found an anonymous donor.

“Walter called back,” Mitchell said, “and he said, ‘I’ve got you a sponsor, and keep it low key,’ and it was David Tepper. Walter had mentioned all this to Mr. Tepper and (Tepper said), ‘I want to be a part of this. How can I help?’”

Tepper has made a number of charitable gestures in his new town, showing signs of becoming a generous corporate citizen (while leveraging North Carolina and South Carolina against each other for public funding for his new practice facility).

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Panthers owner picks up the tab for high school team’s trip to title game

  2. What an improvement over that abysmal human bein Jerry Richardson. What a horrible human being and owner

  4. Dan Sardo says:
    March 15, 2019 at 7:19 pm
    What an improvement over that abysmal human bein Jerry Richardson. What a horrible human being and owner
    =======================
    Instead of ripping on Richardson, why not praise David Tepper? The story is Tepper’s generosity, not Richardson’s shortcomings.

  6. @//beedubyatoo

    Because no one should forget how racist and how sexist the nfl old gaurd was. The panthers have turned a corner but let us not forget the nfl has to answer for owners like Richardson

  7. I’ve followed the Panthers since literally day one of the franchise, and while there are things to like and dislike about Jerry Richardson, it’s funny to read the hyperbole over what a “horrible human being he was”. Really, the main thing he was guilty of was behaving in his workplace environment in a manner that was probably not considered a big deal but is clearly unacceptable today. To his credit, once the allegations were brought to light he realized that his presence as an owner was going to be a major negative for the team and he quickly sold it to a guy who seems to be making all the right moves.

    Richardson’s tenure had run its course, but if you’re a Panthers fan you have to remain grateful that he brought the NFL to Charlotte.

  8. Sorry, on the above comment I meant to write “probably not considered a big deal back when he was getting started in business”. Meaning that I don’t think his sexist behavior was malicious in his mind but he clearly fell behind the times.

  10. I don’t know about most talking about the ex owner but the TRUTH & FACTS are that Richardson was not a good guy, he is sexist & racist & that drove the sale to Tepper. It will always be connected. Tepper is showing himself to be a GREAT MAN and a hurricane of fresh air over what existed before.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!