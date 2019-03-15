Patriots hosted defensive tackle Bennie Logan for visit

Getty Images

In addition to signing five players on Thursday, the New England Patriots hosted former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Bennie Logan for a visit, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Logan played in 15 games for the Titans last season as a rotational option on the defensive line. He didn’t start a game and played just 21.9 percent of all defensive snaps for Tennessee. He recorded just 14 tackles, which was the lowest total of his career.

Logan spent the first four seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles after being selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent 2017 with the Kansas City Chiefs before moving on to the Titans last season.

Logan has been a durable player throughout his six-year career. He’s missed just seven games over that span.

The Patriots also hosted Allen Bailey – a former teammate of Logan’s with the Chiefs – and signed former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Pennel.