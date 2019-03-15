Phillip Gaines signs with Browns

Getty Images

The Browns are re-signing cornerback Phillip Gaines to a one-year deal, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Browns acquired Gaines off waivers from the Bills on Nov. 7. He appeared in four games for Cleveland, playing 41 snaps on defense and 55 on special teams.

The Chiefs made Gaines a third-round pick in 2014. He spent four seasons in Kansas City before signing with the Bills a year ago.

In five seasons, Gaines has appeared in 52 games with 22 starts. He has 138 tackles, 16 pass breakups and an interception.