Pierre Desir found a contract, and a home in Indy

Getty Images

As one of the top cornerbacks in the market, Pierre Desir had money at his disposal.

What he wanted to find was a home, and he thinks he found that in Indianapolis.

The 28-year-old finally established himself as a player last year, and wanted to establish a base because of it.

“A lot of players, what we work for is we work to find a home, a place we can be there for multiple years, and not have to keep traveling and moving our families,” Desir said, via Joel Erickson, of the Indianapolis Star. “Being able to call Indy home was something I always wanted, ever since I came in in 2017, and I’m just glad it finally got done.”

Moving has been part of Desir’s story his entire life. Born in Haiti, his family moved to the United States when he was young. As a football player, he bounced from Cleveland to San Diego, to Seattle, before settling in Indianapolis in 2017. He played last year on a one-year deal, played well, and earned a three-year, $25 million contract.

“I told my agent Indy was the place I wanted to be,” Desir said. “It’s definitely something we fought for during this process.”

And finally, he earned the right to put down roots.