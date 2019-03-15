Police records show two recent reports of child abuse at Tyreek Hill’s address

Getty Images

The allegations against Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill have quickly become more significant, and troubling.

According to KCTV, authorities are investigating Hill for not one but two incidents of child abuse. The first happened on March 5, and the second occurred on Thursday, March 14.

The March 5 incident involved a call to police to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect. The case was closed three days later, with a decision not to prosecute.

The second report does not include Hill’s name, but he lives at the address listed on the police documents, and his fiancee’s name appears under a category described as “others involved.”

The Kansas City Star has reported that the second incident resulted in Hill’s three-year-old son suffering a broken arm.

Hill has yet to be charged with any crime.