Police records show two recent reports of child abuse at Tyreek Hill’s address

March 15, 2019
The allegations against Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill have quickly become more significant, and troubling.

According to KCTV, authorities are investigating Hill for not one but two incidents of child abuse. The first happened on March 5, and the second occurred on Thursday, March 14.

The March 5 incident involved a call to police to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect. The case was closed three days later, with a decision not to prosecute.

The second report does not include Hill’s name, but he lives at the address listed on the police documents, and his fiancee’s name appears under a category described as “others involved.”

The Kansas City Star has reported that the second incident resulted in Hill’s three-year-old son suffering a broken arm.

Hill has yet to be charged with any crime.

  2. Maybe if the police had done their job the first time instead of protecting this garbage the child wouldn’t have ended up with a broken arm.

  4. I mean, this is going to be one of those things where they wont get it right, and the poor kid will suffer the consequences. The mom will be too scared and dumb to come forward and the dude will end up hurting the boy. I hope I’m wrong. But the pattern is clearly showing up

  5. Prayers for the child or children involved 🙏. We’ve got to do better as human beings.

  6. brasion says:
    March 15, 2019 at 6:08 pm
    Maybe if the police had done their job the first time instead of protecting this garbage the child wouldn’t have ended up with a broken arm.
    ………

    Maybe the police are not the ones to blame the decision to leave a child in the house is usually made by social services

  8. The NFL should ban people like this for life. Also, give the team a break and remove any guaranteed money and void their contract completely. That is the way the world works in any other job.

  12. There is something seriously wrong with the guy. It’s NEVER Ok to hurt a defenseless child, but to do it less than 10 days after a police report involving that child is beyond stupid and lack of remorse. It just sounds like he has anger and definitely control issues.

  13. A charge of Child Abuse or Neglect can be as simple as someone saw the child outside without supervision. IF that was the case then it isn’t a far cry to suppose that the child was left unsupervised indoors and fell down the steps or off a chair/couch and broke their arm.

    So before assuming that Hill beat his child let’s wait until the facts of the incidents are known.

    If it is a case of poor parenting then counseling and regular follow up by Social Services may be the best corrective action.

    If it turns out he or his fiance got violent with the child, then best to remove the child from the dangerous/abusive physical situation and prosecute the parents to the full extent of the law.

  14. since there’s no video, the chiefs aren’t going to release him…atleast right away like they did with Hunt.

    if he is released, every team in the nfl will pounce.

  18. He should break up with his fiancee if she broke his child’s arm. The woman must be a monster if that happened.

    Notice the report does not mention HIS name. You all jump to the conclusion it was him, which means you’re all sexist – and probably racist too. lol

  19. Just trying to be the NFLs most dangerous player off the field too.

    It’s sad that the NFL will now begin it’s posturing and feigned indignance after drafting him and tip toeing around his previous “incident” cause he’s faster than everyone else.

  21. Obvious the headline is bit misleading. If the second report does not include Hill’s name, why is all of the suspicion on Hill? As if he committed a crime.

  26. tooz56 says:
    March 15, 2019 at 6:13 pm
    If he broke his 3 year old sons arm, he needs to be locked up. And NFL lifetime ban.

    ————-

    They should just put this guy in general population for a few days and let the inmates break a few of his limbs.

  27. Let’s all wait to get more facts before lambasting him. Nothing here or other press reports give any more details that can lead anyone to be more than seriously concerned and wanting investigative follow up.

  28. If Hill is inbolbed he shouls suffer all appropriate consequences.
    Bit I have yet to see indications that je is accused of anything. Lots of people are getting pretty angry before they know the facts.
    How do we know it’s not more of a case of neglect? maybe an unsupervised child fell down and broke their arm.

    That’s still lousy parenting but a far cry from a man purposely harming a child.

