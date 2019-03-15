Raiders lease approved by Coliseum Authority

Getty Images

After much hemming and hawing, the Raiders are set to play their 2019 home games at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

That outcome was in doubt when the city of Oakland sued the Raiders over their decision to move to Las Vegas late last year and the Raiders pulled their offer to rent the facility in response. A lot of alternative locations were bandied about, but none materialized as a realistic option and the Raiders struck a lease agreement for the same $7.5 million from their original offer.

That agreement was approved by the Coliseum Authority by a unanimous vote on Friday morning. The Oakland City Council and Alameda County Board of Supervisors also need to vote on the deal, but, per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, those votes are considered a formality since both the city and county are represented on the Coliseum Authority.

The agreement also includes a $10.5 million Raiders option for 2020 in the event the team’s move to Vegas needs to be postponed.