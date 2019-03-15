Raiders sign Chaz Green, Jason Cabinda

Getty Images

The Raiders re-signed exclusive rights free agent Jason Cabinda and signed unrestricted free agent Chaz Green, the club announced Friday.

The Raiders signed Cabinda as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 draft. The linebacker spent the first six games of the regular-season on the team’s practice squad.

He earned a promotion to the active roster Oct. 18 and appeared in 10 games with three starts. Cabinda made 21 tackles in his rookie season.

The Cowboys made Green a third-round selection in 2015. He joined the Raiders in the middle of the 2018 season and appeared in four contests, making one start.

The offensive lineman has appeared in 22 games with seven starts in his four seasons with the Cowboys, Saints and Raiders.