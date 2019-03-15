Raiders sign J.J. Nelson

Getty Images

The Raiders have added their third wide receiver of the week.

The team announced that they have signed former Cardinals wideout J.J. Nelson. He joins Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams in a receiving corps that’s been overhauled over the last few days.

No terms of the deal were announced.

Nelson was a fifth-round pick in 2015 and played in 56 games for the Cardinals over the last four seasons. He saw a lot of time on offense in 2016 and 2017, but his role dropped significantly last season and Nelson finished his time in Arizona with seven catches for 64 yards in 14 appearances.

Seth Roberts, Marcell Ateman and Keon Hatcher round out the receivers under contract in Oakland right now.