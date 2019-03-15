Raiders signing Josh Mauro

Getty Images

The Raiders are expected to sign defensive end Josh Mauro, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Mauro, 28, will join Arden Key as the second defensive end under contract. Mauro also can play defensive tackle.

Mauro reunites with Raiders defensive line coach Brentson Buckner, who was in Arizona from 2013-17. Mauro joined the Cardinals during the 2014 season and left last offseason to join the Giants.

He played 12 games with four starts last season with the Giants, making 28 tackles and a sack. Mauro began last season serving a four-game suspension for violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.