Rashan Gary will visit multiple teams

Getty Images

Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary passed on working out at his Pro Day, but he won’t be passing on visiting teams before the draft.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Gary said Friday that he’ll visit 49ers, Raiders, and Bengals as part of the rule that lets all teams bring 30 players to the facility. Gary also will visit the Lions on their so-called “local day,” which allows each team to host any and all players with a geographic connection to the franchise.

Gary added that he’ll visit the Jets and the Giants. Since he’s from New Jersey, those visits could occur as part of each team’s local-day visit.

At the Scouting Combine, Gary declared himself to be the best player in the draft.