Rashan Gary won’t work out at Michigan Pro Day

Getty Images

Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary has already put up all the workout numbers he needs to.

So he’s not going to do anything to change them today.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Gary will only weigh in at Michigan’s Pro Day today, standing on his numbers from the Scouting Combine.

That should suffice. The 6-foot-4, 277-pound Gary ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and had a 38-inch vertical and a 10-foot broad jump, the kind of explosiveness that typically comes from much smaller men.

His production didn’t necessarily match those traits, as he had just 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss last season, but he figures to be a high first-round pick.