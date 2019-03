Getty Images

The Ravens have finalized a two-year deal with cornerback Justin Bethel, the team announced Friday night.

Bethel joins a loaded secondary, but the Ravens expect to use him mostly on special teams. He played 259 snaps on special teams last year for Atlanta and none on defense while being named a Pro Bowl alternate.

He has led his team in special teams tackles for six consecutive seasons.

Bethel is a three-time Pro Bowler for his special teams play.