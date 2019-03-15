Ravens ST coordinator Jerry Rosburg will retire in June

Getty Images

The Ravens have been through a fair amount of change since the end of the season and they’ll have another one to adapt to in June.

That’s when special teams coordinator/associate head coach Jerry Rosburg will retire. Rosburg has been running Baltimore’s special teams since John Harbaugh became the head coach in 2008 and Harbaugh made the announcement of Rosburg’s decision on Friday morning.

“He’s been the best associate head coach and the best friend that a head coach can have,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “Without Jerry Rosburg here, there’s no way we would have had the success that we’ve had. We probably wouldn’t be sitting here today.”

Rosburg said that personal reasons rather than professional ones are behind his decision to retire at this point and that he’s leaving “the best job in the world with the best boss in the world.”

Assistant special teams coach Chris Horton will take over when Rosburg steps down. Horton has worked for the Ravens since 2014.