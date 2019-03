Getty Images

Blake Bortles could be heading the Hollywood.

Cut by the Jaguars, the third pick in the 2014 draft will visit the L.A. Rams next week, according to Mike Silver of NFL Media.

The Jaguars released Bortles after signing Nick Foles, the MVP of Super Bowl LII.

Sean Mannion, the backup to starter Jared Goff, became a free agent on Wednesday. Bortles started 75 games in five years with the Jaguars.