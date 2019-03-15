Report: Colin Kaepernick interested in Dolphins job

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ trade of Ryan Tannehill and their miss on Teddy Bridgewater leaves only Luke Falk and Jake Rudock at quarterback. Falk and Rudock have combined for five regular-season attempts, so Miami obviously is in the quarterback market.

Bridge quarterbacks still are available in free agency, including Brock Osweiler, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Blake Bortles, with the Dolphins expected to draft their franchise quarterback either this spring or in 2020.

Colin Kaepernick also remains free, and now that he’s settled his collusion case, he hopes to get another NFL opportunity.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that Kaepernick is interested in the Dolphins job.

“Yes, he’s training hard and ready to play,” a source close to the quarterback told La Canfora.

Both the Alliance of American Football and the XFL expressed interest in Kaepernick, who has not played since 2016.