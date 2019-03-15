Report: Danny Shelton visited Bengals

Getty Images

The Patriots have seen two of their free agent linemen leave for other teams since the start of free agency and a third has reportedly taken a visit with another club.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that defensive tackle Danny Shelton visited with the Bengals this week.

Shelton joined the Patriots in a trade last March and appeared in 13 regular season games for the team. He had 21 tackles in those appearances. He also appeared in two postseason games and made two tackles in their Super Bowl LIII win over the Rams.

Shelton, who is No. 81 on PFT’s Free Agent Top 100, opened his career with the Browns as a 2015 first-round pick and started 45 games over his first three seasons.