Report: Geronimo Allison returning to Packers

Receiver Geronimo Allison drew interest as a restricted free agent, but he has decided to return to the Packers on a one-year deal, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

The deal will pay him more than the restricted free agent tender, per La Canfora, and includes guarantees and incentives.

Allison was on his way to a breakout season before a concussion, a hamstring injury and a torn adductor. He finished with 20 catches for 303 yards and two touchdowns in five games before going on injured reserve.

In three seasons, he has appeared in 30 games with eight starts. He has 55 receptions for 758 yards and four touchdowns.