Report: Rams’ get-back coach charged with sexual battery

Getty Images

The Rams’ get-back coach, Ted Rath, entered a not guilty plea Friday morning on sexual battery charges, KNX 1070 Newsradio reports.

Rath’s attorney vowed to go to trial if necessary to fight the charges, according to the radio station.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said the incident took place in June, though it didn’t arrest the Rams’ director of strength training and performance until seven months later.

Deputy District Attorney Erik Nasarenko asked the Sheriff’s department to conduct an additional investigation before Rath was charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery, per KNX 1070.

Rath is taking a leave of absence, the team said in a statement: “We are aware of the charges. We take allegations very seriously. Once the charges were filed, we decided Ted would take a leave of absence from the team as the matter works its way through the justice system.”

Rath missed the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl for what the Rams told NFL.com was a “recent medical procedure.”