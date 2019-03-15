Report: Ravens nearing deal with Justin Bethel

Getty Images

The Ravens are close to improving their secondary yet again.

After introducing Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas earlier Friday, the Ravens are nearing completion of a deal with cornerback Justin Bethel, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Bethel will join Thomas, strong safety Tony Jefferson and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr and Tavon Young. The Ravens, of course, will face Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham, JuJu Smith-Schuster and A.J. Green twice next season.

Bethel, 28, spent last season with the Falcons after six seasons in Arizona. He played 14 games last season, seeing no action on defense, but 259 snaps on special teams.

In his career, Bethel has 151 tackles, 19 pass breakups, four sacks and four interceptions. He has led his teams in special teams tackles for six consecutive seasons and made three Pro Bowls as a special teamer.