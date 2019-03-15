Report: Tom Telesco got multi-year extension after last season

AP

The Chargers signed General Manager Tom Telesco to a multi-year contract extension at the completion of last season, Eric Williams of ESPN reports.

It’s the third deal Telesco has received from the Chargers, the second extension. He signed a three-year contract extension before the start of the 2015 season that was set to expire at the end of the 2019 season.

Telesco originally joined the Chargers in 2013.

The Chargers went 12-4 last season but finished second behind the Chiefs in the division. They lost to the Patriots in the divisional round.

The team has only two losing seasons in Telesco’s six at the helm, though it has made the postseason only twice in that span. The Chargers are 48-48 over the past six seasons.