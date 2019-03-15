Report: Tyreek Hill investigated in battery case on a child

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is reportedly being investigated for battery on his young son.

The Kansas City Star reports that a police report lists a juvenile as the victim, and that the victim is Hill’s son. The Star‘s report initially said that Hill’s son was left with a broken arm, although that detail was later removed from the article.

In 2014, when Hill’s fiancee was pregnant with their son, Hill was arrested and accused of punching and choking his fiancee. He later pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation. He and his fiancee later reconciled and have said recently that they plan to get married soon.

The Chiefs confirmed that they are aware of the matter.

“The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill,” the Chiefs said in a statement to the Star. “We’re in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities. We’ll have no further comment at this time.”

Hill has not been arrested or charged in connection with this incident.