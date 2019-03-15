Ronald Darby re-signs with Eagles

Getty Images

Cornerback Ronald Darby opened Friday as the top unsigned player on PFT’s Free Agent Top 100, but someone else will have that spot on Saturday.

The Eagles announced on Friday afternoon that the have re-signed Darby to a one-year deal. Darby, who was No. 18 on our free agent list, visited the Chiefs before deciding to stay put.

Darby tore his ACL in Week 10 of the 2018 season, so a one-year deal makes sense as a way to show he’s healthy and worth a bigger investment around this time next year. Remaining in a defense he knows also makes sense when he’s likely to be limited at best through the offseason program.

Darby had 43 tackles and an interception before he was injured last season.