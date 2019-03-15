Getty Images

The Saints have added another defensive lineman.

Per a league source, the Saints will sign Mario Edwards to a two-year, $5 million contract. He can earn another $1.5 million based on sacks.

Edwards, a second-round pick of the Raiders in 2015, spent three years with the Raiders and one with the Giants. He has 7.5 career sacks.

The news of the impending signing was first reported by Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate.

In New Orleans, he’ll join a defensive line rotation that recently lost Alex Okafor to the Chiefs. The Saints also have visited with Ziggy Ansah.