Sheldon Richardson hopes he’s found a home in Cleveland

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson has done a lot of moving around over the last few years.

He played for the Jets in 2016 and remained with the team through training camp in 2017 before being traded to the Seahawks for wide receiver Jermaine Kearse. He spent a year in Seattle, signed a one-year deal with the Vikings last March and then moved on to the Browns this week.

Richardson’s deal with the Vikings was of the prove-it variety and he proved enough to the Browns that he got a three-year deal this time around. Richardson said on Thursday that the length of the deal was important because he wants to be settled.

“They wanted me,” Richardson said, via Cleveland.com. “It was more than one year. That definitely was one of my big, big things. I wanted to get off of the one-year deal thing. I wanted to find a home and make myself a dominant force in one organization and not just get passed around.”

There are worse neighborhoods to call home than a defensive line that also has Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon, Larry Ogunjobi and Emmanuel Ogbah drawing the attention of blockers while Richardson works to disrupt the middle of the line. If the group comes together as the Browns hope, Richardson won’t have to worry about moving on sooner than expected.