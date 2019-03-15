Tedy Bruschi gets bumped up to ESPN’s pregame show

Getty Images

ESPN recently parted ways with Charles Woodson, after a three-year run on Sunday NFL Countdown. Woodson’s seat has now been filled.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Tedy Bruschi will replace Woodson on the pregame show.

Per the report, more changes could come for the show that currently features Sam Ponder, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan, and Matt Hasselbeck.

Bruschi has worked his way up the ladder during nearly a decade with ESPN, and he now has reached one of the higher rungs. Whether Ponder, Moss, Ryan, and/or Hasselbeck remain on that rung with Bruschi apparently remains to be seen.