Terrell Suggs “excited to find out” how much he has left

There was a different bird on the hat that Terrell Suggs was wearing during Thursday’s press conference introducing him as a member of the Cardinals.

There’s going to be a different number than the No. 55 he wore for 16 seasons with the Ravens. Chandler Jones has been wearing that number in Arizona and Suggs said on Thursday he’ll “have to find something else” because he’s joining Jones’ team.

As to whether there will be a difference in his game as well, Suggs said that he’s looking forward to finding out exactly what’s still in his tank at this point.

“I guess we’re going to find out,” Suggs said, via AZCentral.com. “I’m excited to find out, so let’s see. Let’s see how much we got left. We ain’t gonna cap it.”

As long as his engine’s still revving, playing across from Jones should provide plenty of opportunities for Suggs to build on his 132.5 career sacks.