Texans sign cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun

The Texans are adding a solid young player to their secondary.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that former Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun signed a one-year deal with the Texans today.

Boddy-Calhoun has been a part-time starter on defense and a solid special teams contributor. He played 56 percent of the Browns’ defensive snaps and 54 percent of their special teams snaps last year.

The Browns surprisingly didn’t tender Boddy-Calhoun as a restricted free agent. Now the Texans will see what they can get out of him.