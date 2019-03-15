Getty Images

The Texans worked out Jake Fisher on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fisher, 25, spent four seasons as an offensive tackle for the Bengals. He appeared in 48 games with 12 starts after they drafted him in the second round.

But Fisher has lost weight, down to 285 pounds, in his attempt to convert to tight end full time. He played tight end in high school and lined up as a blocking tight end and H-back in some situations in Cincinnati.

The Texans are his first known workout.

He did make two catches for 43 yards for the Bengals.